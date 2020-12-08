Whatley, Jacquelyn

X

Celebration of Life Service for Mrs. Jacquelyn D. Whatley, age 85, of Atlanta, GA will be held Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at 12Noon at Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel. Reverend John Cunningham, Officiating. Interment Lincoln Cemetery. Viewing will be held Tuesday, December 8, 2020 from 2PM-6PM at Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel. Mrs. Whatley leaves to cherish her memories two sons: Rickey W. Whatley Sr., Alfred J. Whatley; son-in-law, Virgil L. Jones; one grandson, Rickey W. Whatley Jr.; one granddaughter, Quashondra Whatley; three great grandchildren: Aniya, Ricky III, and Raquel; one sister: Janice Harrison (Willie); one brother: Anthony Dean (Charlotte), nieces, nephews, and a host of other family and friends. Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel. (404)-758-1731




