Whatley, Gary

WHATLEY, Rev. Gary Lynn



Gary Lynn Whatley (67), was born on December 5, 1955, in Waterloo, Iowa. He died in Atlanta, and went to be with his Lord on November 8, 2023. He graduated from Lakeside High School in 1974, then Auburn University with a Bachelor of Science degree. On his way to becoming a United Methodist Minister he earned a Master of Divinity from Candler School of Theology at Emory University. On July 28, 1984, Gary married Vivian Dale Philips. Gary pastored many churches in the North Georgia Conference of the UMC. Gary and Vivian had three children. Vivian died of breast cancer in 2004, in their 20th year of marriage. It was a devastating time for Gary and his children. On June 7, 2015, Gary married Dawn Begley, whom he loved dearly. They were married only 16 months, when Dawn died a sudden death from a surgery. On November 13, 2021, Gary married Donna Walden. They were happily in love for the last two years of his life and cared for each other through illnesses.



Gary loved the Lord, and he openly shared his faith through humor and visuals such as illusions. His faith and trust in God's paths for him were never wavering. He journaled daily during his early morning time with just himself and Jesus. The journals often began with, "Where are we going today, Jesus?"



He began a long battle with cancer in 2012. Gary was preceded in death by his parents, Bill and Betty Whatley; his wife of 20 years and the mother of his children, Vivian; and his wife, Dawn. Gary is survived by his wife, Donna; his three children, Cynthia Marie (Corey) Lyons, Katelyn Elizabeth Whatley, Ryan William Whatley, his grandsons, Schaefer and Casey; his sisters, Jo Anne (Richard) Highfield, Nancy (David) Simpson; one aunt, Jean Whatley; and 15 cousins.



A Memorial Service will be on Monday, November 20, at 2:00 PM, at Concord United Methodist Church in Carrolton, Burial following. Officiated by the Rev. John Dallas, and Rev. Jim Hollis.



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