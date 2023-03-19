X

Whaley, Marilynn

WHALEY (MERENESS), Marilynn Jeanne

Marilynn Jeanne Whaley of Stockbridge, Georgia, passed away on February 20, after a brief illness at age 87.

She is survived by a brother, Stephen Mereness of Las Vegas, NV; and three children, Cheryl Whaley of Stockbridge, GA, James Robert Whaley Jr., a resident of Manhattan, NY, and David Whaley of Wilmington, DE; two granddaughters, Kristin Nicole Ansumana, and Jennifer Ryan Whaley; and two great-granddaughters, Leah Koroma and Josephine Ansumana; along with many cousins, nephews, and nieces.

She will be lovingly remembered by all as a devoted mother and friend, successful entrepreneur, and community volunteer.

A Celebration of Life Service will take place on April 1, 2023 at the Fox Theater Atlanta, at 11 AM, in the Grand Salon.

RSVP jrwhaley@me.com

