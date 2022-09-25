WHALEN, Catherine Anne



Catherine Anne Whalen of Smyrna, Georgia, age 73, passed away on September 9, 2022 after a courageous battle with ovarian cancer. Cathy was born March 9, 1949, the oldest of nine (9) children born to the late William Perry Whalen and Margaret Dorothy (Riehl) Whalen.



Cathy is survived by six (6) loving siblings: Michael Whalen of New Orleans, LA, Patrick (Barbara) Whalen of San Antonio, FL, Thomas Whalen of Tampa, FL, Kevin (Suzanne) Whalen of New Smyrna Beach, FL, Rosemary (Scott) Whalen-Jonson of International Falls, MN, and Sean Whalen of Tampa, FL. She was preceded in death by William (Patty) Whalen of Tampa, FL; and Mary (JT) Whalen-McMickle of Atlanta, GA. Cathy was blessed with 22 loving nieces/nephews, 26 great nieces/nephews and many cousins.



A Celebration of Life-Mass will be held on October 1, 2022 at 10:30 AM, St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, 4300 King Springs Road, S.E. Smyrna, GA 30082-4214.



To express your online condolences: https://www.carmichaelfuneralhomes.com/obituaries/Catherine-Anne-Whalen?obId=25920719#/celebrationWall



