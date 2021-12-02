Weyman, Mary

WEYMAN (FRAZIER), Mary



Mary Weyman Frazier, 44 passed away peacefully at her home on Monday, November 22, 2021. She was born and raised in Atlanta, GA. Weyman was born March 8, 1977, to the late Mary Ann McKinney Frazier and the late French Benham Frazier, Jr. She attended The Lovett School and graduated from The College of Charleston. Weyman also enjoyed many years at Camp Merrie Wood as a young girl. The great love for her was her family, and being with them was the most meaningful part of her life. Her greatest joy was spending time with her two nieces Francie and Eliza Frazier, whether it was in St. Simons or Harbour Island, playing on the beach or spending quality time catching up and talking. These annual trips to Harbour Island, Bahamas, especially at Christmas time with her parents, brother, and later with her brother French's family, brought her the most joy. Weyman is predeceased by her parents, French B. Frazier Jr. and Mary Ann McKinney Frazier. Weyman is survived by her brother French B. Frazier III; his wife, Anne; and their daughters, Francie and Eliza Frazier of St. Simons Island, GA; her aunts Neal Oehmig (Brit) and Susan Davenport (Joe), both of Lookout Mountain, TN; her uncle Charley Frazier of Lookout Mountain, TN; and many beloved cousins.



A memorial service will be held on Saturday, December 4, 2021, at the Cathedral of St. Philip, Mikell Chapel, at 11:00 AM with the Rev. Cathy Zappa officiating. A private family interment will occur prior to the service.



In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts given to the Cathedral of St. Philip or to a charity of your choice would be greatly appreciated.



