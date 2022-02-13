WEWERS, Randy



Randy William Wewers, 83, of Duluth, GA passed away on February 6, 2022, after a brief illness. Born June 18, 1938 to the late Bill and Emma Wewers, Randy was preceded in death by his wife of 53 years, Ann Coleman Wewers. He is survived by his daughter, Jennifer Wewers; three sons, Gunther Wewers (Tim Paschall),Kurt Wewers (Sandee Wewers), and Eric Wewers; his "adopted daughter," Mary Ellen Waiting; two granddaughters, Sarah (Zach) Smith and Hannah (Jake) Binkley; seven great-grandchildren; three sisters, Wilma Boerner, Marilyn Edison, and Danielle Dixon; and his beloved companion, Mr. Cat. Randy attended St. Boniface Catholic School and graduated high school in 1956 from St. Anne's Academy in Fort Smith,Arkansas. He graduated from Fort Smith Junior College in 1958 and from Arkansas Tech University in 1963. While at Arkansas Tech, he proudly served in the Arkansas Army National Guard. Randy retired in 1993 as Senior Vice President of Equifax Information Technology after a 30-year career with Equifax, Inc. during which he was deeply involved in the creation of the credit reporting database that today serves as the backbone of the company. In retirement, Randy and Ann moved to their cherished lake house in Gainesville, Georgia. Together, they enjoyed traveling and spending time with their best friends, the late Ray McConnell and his wife,Bobby. Ray and Randy especially enjoyed their annual fishing getaways to places like the Bahamas and Branson, Missouri. Randy was a passionate supporter of his alma mater, now the University of Arkansas - Fort Smith. He was instrumental in founding the school's alumni association and helped establish the Lucille Speakman Legacy Endowment Grant, given annually to promote classroom excellence among the school's faculty. The endowment honors the teacher who most influenced Randy's life, imprinting in him a lifelong love of learning and travel. The family will receive visitors from 6 PM – 8 PM. Wednesday February 16, 2022, at Bill Head Funeral Homes located at 3088 Duluth Hwy, Duluth, GA 30096. A funeral mass will be held Thursday February 17, 2022 at 10:30 AM at St. Benedict's Catholic Church, 11045 Parsons Rd., Duluth, GA. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the Lucille Speakman Legacy Endowment at the University of Arkansas- Fort Smith Foundation (giving.uafs.edu), P.O. Box 3649, Fort Smith, AR 72913. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.billheadfuneralhome.com. Arrangements by Bill Head Funeral Homes & Crematory Duluth Chapel (770)476-2535.



