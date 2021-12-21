WETHINGTON, Jerry D.



It is with great sadness that the family of Jerry D. Wethington announce his passing on December 18th, 2021 at the age of 70 in Atlanta, GA. Jerry is survived by his beloved wife Amy and his two sons Austin and Bryan Wethington.



Jerry was born in Louisville, KY on December 4th, 1951 to Lester and Eleanor Wethington. He received his B.A in Economics from the University of Kentucky, and would then go on to receive a Masters in Economics from Western Kentucky University and an MBA from the University of Louisville. Jerry was the Managing Principal of River Capital, an Atlanta based private equity firm. He believed that it's important to find your passion in life, and he was fortunate enough to find his in the private equity business. He truly loved what he did, and throughout his long and tenured career, he invested in dozens of companies. He was a member of several business and civic organizations, including the Young Presidents' Organization and the World Presidents' Organization.



Jerry had a lifelong pursuit for knowledge. He was an avid reader. He loved Kentucky basketball and even received a special 70th birthday wish from Coach John Calipari. He loved animals, especially his beautiful dogs. He enjoyed spending time with his family bird hunting.



Amongst his many attributes Jerry had a very generous heart. He will be missed by many.



A visitation is planned at H.M. Patterson & Son-Arlington Chapel this Wednesday December 22nd from 11:00 to 2:00 PM to be followed by a funeral service at 2:00 PM. There will be a celebration of life after the new year. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Camp Kudzu (www.campkudzu.org) or Furkids (www.furkids.org)



