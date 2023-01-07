WETHERELL, Brian Brannon



Age 72, of Blue Ridge, GA, departed this life's journey suddenly on Monday, December 5, 2022. Son of the late Dot and Pres Wetherell, he was born in Atlanta, GA, August, 21, 1950. He was in the class of 1969 at Cross Keys High School and graduated with a BFA degree from the University of Georgia in 1980. Brian was an award winning jewelry designer and goldsmith. He loved the outdoors and his home in the Blue Ridge Mountains where he lived a life of creativity with his beloved constant companion Laicha. Known as a warm-hearted, caring and funny artist, craftsman, musician, philosopher, fisherman, gardener, writer and collector by scores of loving friends and family whose lives he touched, Brian will be sorely missed. He is survived by his brother Bucky Wetherell, Blairsville, Georgia; nephew Joe C. Wetherell, Sarasota, Florida; sister-in-law Janet E. Carlson, Lincoln, Nebraska and numerous cousins in Georgia, Florida, New England and elsewhere. Those wishing to make a donation in Brian's memory may consider a charity of their choice.

