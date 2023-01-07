ajc logo
X

Wetherell, Brian

Obituaries
2 hours ago

WETHERELL, Brian Brannon

Age 72, of Blue Ridge, GA, departed this life's journey suddenly on Monday, December 5, 2022. Son of the late Dot and Pres Wetherell, he was born in Atlanta, GA, August, 21, 1950. He was in the class of 1969 at Cross Keys High School and graduated with a BFA degree from the University of Georgia in 1980. Brian was an award winning jewelry designer and goldsmith. He loved the outdoors and his home in the Blue Ridge Mountains where he lived a life of creativity with his beloved constant companion Laicha. Known as a warm-hearted, caring and funny artist, craftsman, musician, philosopher, fisherman, gardener, writer and collector by scores of loving friends and family whose lives he touched, Brian will be sorely missed. He is survived by his brother Bucky Wetherell, Blairsville, Georgia; nephew Joe C. Wetherell, Sarasota, Florida; sister-in-law Janet E. Carlson, Lincoln, Nebraska and numerous cousins in Georgia, Florida, New England and elsewhere. Those wishing to make a donation in Brian's memory may consider a charity of their choice.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Editors' Picks

Credit: Alex Brandon

Clyde flips to McCarthy, helps him become House speaker after 15 rounds12h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller

Suspect in custody after shooting in Perimeter Mall’s food court
6h ago

Credit: Tony Walsh/UGAAA

University releases statement following arrest of Georgia baseball player
16h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Carolyn Collins, DeKalb’s compassionate custodian, dies at 58
17h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Carolyn Collins, DeKalb’s compassionate custodian, dies at 58
17h ago

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Uga, Georgia’s beloved mascot, not making Los Angeles trip for championship game
7h ago
The Latest

Wood, Beverly
Hill, Jennie
2h ago
Rutledge, Pearlie
2h ago
Featured

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Photos: Bulldogs arrive for national championship game
6h ago
One beloved Georgia bulldog will miss the college championship game
7h ago
Everything you need to know about Georgia vs. TCU
6h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top