WESTPHAL, Phyliss Jane



Phyliss Jane Westphal of Suwanee, GA, passed away on April 20, 2023.



Phyliss was born in Iowa, on February 23, 1943, to David and Rheta Rannells. She grew up on a farm before attending Morningside College and the University of Nebraska. In September of 1969, she married her husband of 50 years and welcomed four children over the following ten years. She moved to Georgia in 1985, with her family and enjoyed much milder winters the rest of her life.



Phyliss was a dedicated mother and loved supporting her children at extra-curricular activities. That dedication transitioned into spending time with her grandchildren and grand-pets whenever she could. Known as Big P to family, she played golf and enjoyed quilting/sewing, trying new foods, and taking in new experiences in retirement. Phyliss was a charter member of Oak Road Lutheran Church along with her husband and children. She was often described as one of the nicest people anyone had ever met.



Phyliss is joining her parents; husband, David; and daughter, Ronda in heaven. She leaves behind her daughter, Marny (Ken); and grandchildren, Ian and Nadia; son, David (Lisa); and grandson, Kevin; and daughter, Kendra (Will). She is also succeeded by her sister, Marty; brother, David; and their families.



A Memorial Service will be held at 4:00 PM, on Saturday, April 29, 2023, at Oak Road Lutheran Church, 1004 Oak Road, Lilburn, GA 30047. The family will receive friends whose lives Phyliss touched from 3:00 PM to 4:00 PM, before the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to Oak Road Lutheran Church in Phyliss' memory using the following link: https://www.oakroadlutheran.org/give.



