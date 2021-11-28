WESTNEY, Jr., John Leigh



Passed at home on November 10, 2021. Born in 1942 in Yonkers, New York, the only child of John L. Westney, Sr., and Beatrice Lawson Westney, John and his beloved wife, Lucy, were longtime residents of Atlanta.



A proud Marine Corps veteran, John served as a captain in Vietnam. He represented Prudential as a real estate attorney for over 20 years in Florida, New York and Atlanta. He was a dedicated volunteer and Board Member for Buckhead Christian Ministries, Agape Youth and Family Center and Trinity Presbyterian Church. He and Lucy spent every summer at the family camp in Maine.



He was predeceased by his first wife, Mary Ann. John is survived by Lucy, two sons, John Leigh III (Jacquie) and Andrew Royce (Mari); four grandsons Judson, Cannon, Lawson, and Archer; stepmother Elma; godchildren Amy Dana Bilas, Michael Edwards and David Lank; and many beloved cousins and nephews.



A memorial service will be held on Monday, December 13 at 11 AM at Trinity Presbyterian Church, 3003 Howell Mill Rd., Atlanta, GA 30327, and live-streamed at https://vimeo.com/648801889. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Trinity Presbyterian Church, Adele McKee Music Fund; or Trinity Presbyterian Church.

