WESTMORELAND,



Dorothy Dunn



1929 - 2023



Dorothy "Dot" Dunn Westmoreland was born on May 10, 1929 in Atlanta, Georgia to William Brenner and Dorothy Kirk Dunn, and died at age 94 in Mt. Pleasant, South Carolina on October 10, 2023. Dot was a graduate of North Fulton High School, attended Brenau College in Gainesville her freshman year taking every dance class available, and finished at the University of Georgia (Education '52) where she was a member of Alpha Delta Pi sorority. Dot loved life, her friends and family. Her hobbies were bridge, dancing and golf with golf being her favorite. She was known for being a superb hostess and loyal friend to many in the Atlanta area. She was also known for making generous contributions to any charity associated with helping children.



Dot represented the Capital City Country Club in Brookhaven for many years as the Atlanta City Champion, and she won the Georgia State Amateur Championship (Medal Play) in 1960 as Dot Clay at the Coosa Country Club in Rome. For many years Dot lived across the street from Capital City at 56 West Brookhaven Drive where she walked the golf course every morning with her loyal dog Mush. Dot also had eleven holes in one, her last being witnessed by her grandchildren at the Chateau Elan course in Braselton. She traveled the world including trips to Russia, China and Southeast Asia and enjoyed visiting her homes and playing golf in Sky Valley, Georgia and Ponte Vedre, Florida. Her last trips were to Canada with a rail trip from Toronto to Vancouver, and a Maritimes cruise, both with daughter, Debbie and son-in-law, Bill.



Dot was preceded in death by husbands, Cecil Bradford and John Westmoreland.



Dot is survived by her daughter, Dorothy "Debbie" Clay (Bill) Cosgrove; grandchildren, Katie (Kirk) Shields, Cary (Holley) Cosgrove, and Kimi (Paul) Minor. Dot was blessed to have enjoyed five great-grandchildren: Pace and Collier Shields of Mt. Pleasant, South Carolina, Henry Cosgrove of Atlantic Beach, Florida, and Estelle and Marc Minor of Houston, Texas, all of whom were able to visit her during her last days. Her 96 year old beloved brother, Elmer Kirk Dunn and wife, Betty Dunn survive her; as do nephews, James (Tessa) Dunn, Kirk (Susan) Dunn, and niece Julie Beck.



Dot was a longtime member at Peachtree Presbyterian Church in Atlanta Georgia. She will be buried in the Dunn family plot at Westview Cemetery next to her third husband, Thomas Swift Dickey, with a graveside service set for November 4, 2023 at 1:00. Officiating will be family friend Dr. Thomas Torpy from Mocksville, North Carolina.





