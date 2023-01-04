Westerlund, Sally

WESTERLUND (SINGER), Sally



Sally Singer Westerlund was born January 7, 1948 in Cuthbert, Georgia and spent her childhood in Lumpkin, Georgia. The youngest of three girls, she grew up fishing with the boys at her beloved family lake "The Pond" and was a beauty pageant queen to boot! She loved attending Florida State University where she was a proud member of Alpha Delta Pi sorority, performed in the Flying High Circus and cultivated many lifelong friendships. In 1975, she had the first of her three children, Singer and then twins, Jefferson and Lacy followed in 1979. She raised her family in Atlanta, Georgia.



Sally (a.k.a. Mama) was a mama to all. She was an avid reader, a master gardener, an animal lover (there were always a number of animals in her home), a proud Pace Academy faculty member, and a Seminoles Football fan. She was naturally social and nurturing. Sally had a beautiful and endearing smile and easily made friends everywhere she went. She was a member of numerous book clubs and a special Tuesday Bridge Club. She had a great sense of humor and a distinct Southern Belle accent. She was happiest at The Pond surrounded by family and friends.



Sally was preceded in death by her parents, Jefferson "Jimmy" and Louise Singer; and her eldest sister, Martha Hollings. She was a loving aunt to Martha's children and grandchildren. Sally is survived by her older sister, Marian (Michael) Lowry. Sally's children are the loves of her life and continue to carry on her legacy, Singer (Andrew) Hughes, Lacy Westerlund, Jefferson (Haley) Westerlund and their son, Jack.



A memorial service for Sally will be held Saturday, January 7, 2023 from 3:00 PM to 4:00 PM at H.M. Patterson & Son-Arlington Chapel, 173 Allen Road Ne, Sandy Springs, Georgia 30328, followed by a reception from 4:00 PM to 5:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to A.S.P.C.A. at https://www.aspca.org/ways-to-give or the Dementia Society of America at https://www.dementiasociety.org/donate.



