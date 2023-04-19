WESTERLING, Janet



Janet Millen Westerling, 92, of Berryville, VA, died peacefully at home on April 8, 2023.



Jan was born on March 15, 1931, in Somerville, MA, the daughter of the late Edward Millen and Gladys Ayers Millen. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Frank Finnegan, in 1992. She married Bob Westerling, Sr. in 1995. Bob passed away in 2013.



Surviving her are one brother, Frankie Millen and his wife, Gina, Jan's three children and their families: Brian and Jocelyn Finnegan of Atlanta, GA; Elizabeth Chittenden of Bluemont, VA; and Edward and Lynn Finnegan of Geneva, IL; and two stepchildren and their spouses, Robert Westerling, Jr. and Diane and Dick and Nancy Westerling.



Arrangements are being handled by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville, VA.

