WESTBROOK, John Louis



John Louis Westbrook, 95, of Buford went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, May 21, 2022.



Louis was born October 23, 1926 in Wilcox County, Georgia to the late Homer Clyde and Cleo Alice Westbrook. The family lived there four years and moved to neighboring Crisp County. He was educated early in Cordele and Crisp County schools. The family moved back to Wilcox county when he finished high school.



In 1943 he entered Martha Berry College, Rome, GA. At the age of sixteen and completed two years before entering military service at age eighteen, during World War II. Most of his military tenure was served in the Asiatic-Pacific Campaign and he was stationed in Honolulu, Hawaii at Fort Shafter. Including the Reserves, he served five years in the U.S. Army.



After the war he finished two years at the University of Georgia, receiving an ABJ degree in Journalism. During this time he worked as a reporter and editor on the The Red and Black, the campus newspaper.



He married Nancy Carolyn White, of Atlanta, GA., formerly of Chattooga County, in November, 1950 at Decatur,GA. They later had two daughters, Elaine and Carol.



Working in the newspaper business for a couple of years as a news editor and state capitol reporter, he completed two additional years of college and received his LLB degree in law, at Woodrow Wilson College of Law.



He changed vocations to the insurance industry for seven years. From there he established his own business with his wife, as a manufacturer's representative. Opening a large lamp showroom in the Atlanta Merchandise Mart, the business was extended over the Southeastern part of the United States. The business was very successful and continued until retirement in 1986 at the age of 59.



For many years he served on the Advisory Board of Governors for the Gift Show at the Atlanta Merchandise Mart. He was elected president of the Georgia Home Furnishings Representatives Association and served in other capacities.



Louis and his wife Nancy were married for 72 years. He enjoyed fishing, was an avid Georgia Bulldogs fan and enjoyed traveling with his wife overseas on numerous trips. At the age of 78, he published a book containing his life stories entitled Zero to Eighty on Road to Paradise.



Louis Westbrook was preceded in death by his brothers Grady and Milton Westbrook; and two sisters, Lois Sims and Wynelle Brooker. Surviving him are his wife, Nancy and two daughters and their husbands, Elaine and Mark Griffen and Carol and Jeff Garner, six grandchildren, five great-grandchildren as well as a number of nieces and nephews.



A funeral service will be held at 3:30 PM on Saturday, May 28, 2022, in the Chapel of Flanigan Funeral Home, with Rev. Danny Ashworth officiating. Interment will follow the service at Broadlawn Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends on Friday, May 27, 2022, from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Flanigan Funeral Home.



