WESTBROOK, Genelle



Genelle Warren Westbrook, our loving mother, age 93, passed peacefully at home in Lilburn, GA, on May 6, 2022.



Genelle was born in 1929 in Moultrie, GA, to parents James A. Warren and Essie Laura Bailey.



She grew up on a farm in Coolidge, GA with her sister and her grandparents, aunts, uncles, and cousins. She graduated from Pitts High School in 1946, and in that same year married Grady Westbrook of Rochelle, GA. The newlyweds moved to Athens, GA. where they had one daughter, then had a son in Montgomery, AL and another daughter in Columbus, GA. Finally, they settled in the Stone Mountain, Lilburn area where they put down solid roots.



Genelle worked for Chamblee Tailor Shop as a seamstress for 26 years until, at age 60, she opened her own shop, Genelle's Alterations in Lilburn. She adored her customers and felt like they were all her closest friends. She wanted to work forever but reluctantly retired at the age of 83.



Genelle loved the outdoors and was passionate about fishing and gardening. She was devoted to her family and considered them her greatest accomplishment. She was known for being loving, giving, and for having the most beautifully manicured fingernails.



Genelle is survived by her children, Linda Westbrook, Ronald (Jacque) Westbrook, Joan (Bart) Rumbaugh; her grandchildren, Amanda (Broderick) Chapman, Rebekah (Rick) Barnett, Anna (Nick) Jones, Julia Westbrook, Alivia (Kenny) Hall, James (Anabel) Rumbaugh; her great-grandchildren, Zane, Trinity and Van Barnett, and Brayden Jones, and one sister, Virginia Carr.



She was preceded in death by her husband Grady A. Westbrook.



A funeral is scheduled for Saturday, May 14 with visitation at 10:00 AM and service starting at11:00 AM, Lawrenceville Road UMC in Tucker, GA. Pastor James Chapman will officiate. The graveside will be at Floral Hills Funeral Home Memory Gardens.



