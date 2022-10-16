ajc logo
Westbrook, Barry

3 hours ago

WESTBROOK, Barry

Celebration of Life Service for Mr. Barry Westbrook will be held Monday, October 17, 2022 at 11:00 AM at Murray Cascade Chapel. Family and friends are asked to assemble in chapel at 10:30 AM on the day of service. He leaves behind his only sister Melissa Westbrook wood & a host of other family & friends. Today, public viewing will be held from 12 Noon - 6 PM at Murray Brothers Cascade Chapel, 1199 Utoy Springs Rd., SW, (corner of Cascade Rd., near I-285), 404-349-3000, mbfh.com.




Funeral Home Information

Murray Brothers Funeral Home - SW Atlanta

1199 Utoy Springs Rd, SW

Atlanta, GA

30331

https://www.mbfh.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

