Oct 17, 2023

WEST, Phillips

Age 27, of Decatur, GA, passed on October 10, 2023. Services pending. Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home, Decatur.

Funeral Home Information

South DeKalb Chapel - Decatur

4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy., South Dekalb

Decatur, GA

30034

