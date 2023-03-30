X

West, Paul

Obituaries

Marion Paul West, 68, entered into rest Saturday, March 25, 2023 in Atlanta, GA, after an extended illness. He was born in Atlanta February 6, 1955, the youngest of three sons of Marion Cecil West and Virginia Andrews West. Paul played football for Chamblee High, where he graduated in 1973. In 1979 he received a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from Georgia State University.

He pursued several entrepreneurial ventures during his career. Paul loved sports and always enjoyed discussing football games with friends, family and former teammates. In keeping with a strong family heritage of musical and artistic giftedness, Paul could play both piano and organ by ear. Outgoing and friendly, kind and generous, and beloved by his family and friends, his zany sense of humor and deep Christian faith helped him face some major health challenges. Paul is survived by his brother David Marc West and Marc's wife Alicia of Lilburn, his brother James Brian West and Brian's wife Ardean of Marietta, and cousins Wayne Laporte, Jeanne Burns and Chris Tatum. A memorial service will be held at Westview Cemetery in Atlanta at a future date to be announced.




