West, Merry Adams

Merry Karen Adams West, a CRNA, beloved wife, mother, sister, and friend passed away on Monday, June 12, 2023, in her hometown of Marietta, Georgia, surrounded by her loving family.



Born on September 16, 1958, in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Karen was 64 at the time of her passing. Karen was predeceased by her parents, June Vandiver and Henry Earl Adams. From her early years, Karen carried with her the values of kindness and love that she would embody throughout her life. Her love for her family and community was evident in all that she did.



Karen had a deep passion for reading, an insatiable thirst for knowledge, culinary skills beyond compare, and an adventurous spirit always ready for another traveling adventure, especially to Paris. One of Karen's favorite pastimes was creating menus and plans for dinner parties with friends and family. Karen's dishes were prepared with love and brought people together around the table. She would often be found dancing in the kitchen while she was waiting for her guests to arrive.



Karen's devotion to her family was unwavering. Karen was a loving wife, married to her husband Keith for 35 years. Their bond was built on love, trust, and shared experiences. Karen's love extended to her children, Kelsea, Garrett, and Molly, whom she raised with immense care, guidance, and laughter. Karen cherished the time she spent playing with her two grandsons who brought her immeasurable joy.



Having spent her life in the medical field, Karen made a difference in the lives of countless patients as a Dedicated healthcare professional. Karen's commitment to her craft was evident in her role as a nurse anesthetist, where she provided comfort and solace to those she tended to.



Karen is survived by her husband, Keith West, her children, Kelsea Alexander (Troy), Garrett West, and Molly West (fiancé, Robbie Coe), her grandsons, Van and Camden Alexander. In addition, Karen is survived by her older brother, Ed Adams (Kathy) and her younger sister, Donna Kim Adams.



A service to celebrate Karen's life will be held on Saturday, June 24, 2023, at 1:00 PM at Piedmont Church, 570 Piedmont Road, Marietta, Georgia. Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 PM prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, The West Family kindly requests donations to MUST Ministries (mustministries.org), Karen's favorite non-profit.



