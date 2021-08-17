WEST, Lorene Diane



Age 72, of Mableton passed away August 13, 2021. Lorene was a woman of strong faith and was a longtime member of Ebenezer Baptist Church. Family was the most important thing in Lorene's life with the happiness of her daughters, granddaughters, and great-granddaughter put above all else. She was known for her kindness, care for others, generosity, and her love for her friends. She was a beloved mother, grandmother, sister, and friend who will be dearly missed. Lorene is preceded in death by her sisters, Dorothy Cash Post and Margaret Ann Beal; sister-in-law, Linda Reece; and grandson, Michael James Fitzpatrick. She is survived by her daughters, Carol (husband, Jay) George of Dallas and Cristy (husband, Charles) Cook of West Palm Beach, FL; grandchildren, Samantha (husband, Chris) Romines and Brittany George; great-grandchild, Kenzie Robinson; brothers, Larry (wife, Rosemary) Reece of Dallas, Ray Reece of Dallas, and Dennis (wife, Judy) Reece of Mableton; and many beloved extended family members. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, August 18, 2:00 PM at Davis-Struempf Chapel with Pastor Harold Weatherford officiating. Interment will follow the service at Mt. Harmony Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 4:00 to 8:00 PM at Davis-Struempf Funeral Home. Flowers are kindly accepted, however, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Ebenezer Baptist Church, 1002 W Memorial Dr., Dallas, GA 30132. For anyone wishing to view the service virtually, the service will be live-streamed at the above time on Lorene's Tribute Page at davisstruempf.com.

