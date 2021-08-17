ajc logo
X

West, Lorene

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

WEST, Lorene Diane

Age 72, of Mableton passed away August 13, 2021. Lorene was a woman of strong faith and was a longtime member of Ebenezer Baptist Church. Family was the most important thing in Lorene's life with the happiness of her daughters, granddaughters, and great-granddaughter put above all else. She was known for her kindness, care for others, generosity, and her love for her friends. She was a beloved mother, grandmother, sister, and friend who will be dearly missed. Lorene is preceded in death by her sisters, Dorothy Cash Post and Margaret Ann Beal; sister-in-law, Linda Reece; and grandson, Michael James Fitzpatrick. She is survived by her daughters, Carol (husband, Jay) George of Dallas and Cristy (husband, Charles) Cook of West Palm Beach, FL; grandchildren, Samantha (husband, Chris) Romines and Brittany George; great-grandchild, Kenzie Robinson; brothers, Larry (wife, Rosemary) Reece of Dallas, Ray Reece of Dallas, and Dennis (wife, Judy) Reece of Mableton; and many beloved extended family members. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, August 18, 2:00 PM at Davis-Struempf Chapel with Pastor Harold Weatherford officiating. Interment will follow the service at Mt. Harmony Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 4:00 to 8:00 PM at Davis-Struempf Funeral Home. Flowers are kindly accepted, however, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Ebenezer Baptist Church, 1002 W Memorial Dr., Dallas, GA 30132. For anyone wishing to view the service virtually, the service will be live-streamed at the above time on Lorene's Tribute Page at davisstruempf.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Davis-Struempf Funeral Home & Crematory

1975 E West Connector

Austell, GA

30106

https://www.funeralservicesaustellga.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
Fien, Roland
2
Durden, Ruby
3
Sicard, Barbara
4
Spears, Robert
5
Nelson, Voytell
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top