West, John

John Robert West, age 56, of Buford, GA, passed away on Sunday, June 20, 2021. He was preceded in death by his mother, Lavon Cannon West and father-in-law, Dan Watts. He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Suzanne Watts West of Buford, GA; son, Chris West of Buford, GA; father, Ned West (Linda) of Canton, NC; mother-in-law, Pauline Watts Anderson of Norcross, GA; brothers-in-law, Danny Watts (Karen) of Lawrenceville, GA, Brian Watts (Amanda) of Watkinsville, GA and several nieces, nephews and cousins. Mr. West was born April 11, 1965 in Charlotte, NC. He was a 1983 graduate of East Gaston High School, Gastonia, NC and graduated from Gaston College with an Associates Degree. Mr. West worked for Equifax for the past seven years as an analyst. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and golf and was a coach for the Buford Recreational League. He enjoyed spending time with family and loved his pets. A funeral service will be held at 4:00 PM, Saturday, June 26, 2021, in the Chapel of Flanigan Funeral Home, Buford, GA. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM, Sunday, June 27, 2021 at Rock Grove Baptist Church Cemetery, Tiger, GA. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM Friday, June 25, 2021 and 2:30 PM to 4:00 PM Saturday, June 26, 2021 at Flanigan Funeral Home.



To express condolences, please sign our online guest book at www.flaniganfuneralhome.com. Arrangements By: Junior E. Flanigan of Flanigan Funeral Home and Crematory, Buford, GA (770) 932-1133.



