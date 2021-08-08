West, Frances

WEST (STANFIELD), Frances Elenor



Frances Elenor Stanfield Brown West, 97, passed into Glory on Thursday night, July 8, 2021. Frances was born on May 14, 1924 in Jonesboro, Georgia. She was the daughter of Addie Goodson and Michael Stansfield and stepfather George Grimes. She was an active member of Embry Hills United Methodist Church in Atlanta, Georgia for over 50 years. She loved arranging flowers for the church and her home. She was part of the Methodist Womens Group and served on many committees at the church. Frances was preceded in death by her parents, husband Kitchen Brown, and Herschal West. Also, her sister Dorothy Crowder and her brother Robert Stanfield.



She is survived by her daughters Judy Henry Ross of Adairsville, Georgia and Susan Richards (Larry) of Brandon, Florida. Four grandchildren and their spouses: Allison Gilbert (Rick), Ashley Goble (Keith), Brian Richards (Cheryl), and Eric Henry (Holly). Great-grandchildren: Will, Blake, and Maximus Gilbert, Ella, Presley, and Kennedy Goble, and Aubrey and Emerson Richards. She also had several nieces and nephews.



A memorial service will be held at Embry Hills United Methodist Church at 11:00 AM on August 14, 2021.

