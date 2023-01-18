WEST, Evelyn



On Saturday, January 14, 2023, Evelyn Marie Palmer West passed away at age 84. She was born on May 27, 1938, in Pine Mountain, Georgia. She grew up in Atlanta, where she met and married Donald Duncan West and raised three children, Don, Jr, Robin, and Sandi. The family moved to Rome, Georgia in 1968.



She had a passion for cooking and was a talented seamstress. She was a fan of Elvis Pressley and Neil Diamond. She was affectionately known to her friends as "Weezer," after Ouiser Boudreaux of the movie Steel Magnolias, as she shared the same sharp wit and loving heart.



She was preceded in death by her mother, Eva Mae Willard Palmer. She is survived by her husband, Don, and their children, Don, Jr. of Rome, Robin of Athens, and Sandi of Atlanta, as well as 4 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.



A memorial service is scheduled for Friday, January 20, 2023, at 11:30 AM at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints at 3300 Garden Lakes Parkway, Rome, GA 30165. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.

