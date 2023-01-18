ajc logo
X

West, Evelyn

Obituaries
1 hour ago

WEST, Evelyn

On Saturday, January 14, 2023, Evelyn Marie Palmer West passed away at age 84. She was born on May 27, 1938, in Pine Mountain, Georgia. She grew up in Atlanta, where she met and married Donald Duncan West and raised three children, Don, Jr, Robin, and Sandi. The family moved to Rome, Georgia in 1968.

She had a passion for cooking and was a talented seamstress. She was a fan of Elvis Pressley and Neil Diamond. She was affectionately known to her friends as "Weezer," after Ouiser Boudreaux of the movie Steel Magnolias, as she shared the same sharp wit and loving heart.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Eva Mae Willard Palmer. She is survived by her husband, Don, and their children, Don, Jr. of Rome, Robin of Athens, and Sandi of Atlanta, as well as 4 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.

A memorial service is scheduled for Friday, January 20, 2023, at 11:30 AM at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints at 3300 Garden Lakes Parkway, Rome, GA 30165. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Editors' Picks

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Police: ‘Speed a factor’ in fatal crash involving Georgia football players, staff8h ago

Credit: Jordan James

Memphis officials promise release of video of man's arrest
9h ago

Credit: Ga Dept of Corrections

Fulton County murder defendant acquitted at retrial
12h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

‘Unusual’ pipe support omission behind new Vogtle delay, witness says
8h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

‘Unusual’ pipe support omission behind new Vogtle delay, witness says
8h ago

Credit: Uncredited

Jury mostly backs police sued by soldier over a traffic stop
7h ago
The Latest

Peagler, Patricia
1h ago
Giles, Diane
1h ago
Boykin, Leonard
1h ago
Featured

Credit: Courtesy High Museum of Art

Free events in Atlanta: Fun and worthwhile things to do
17h ago
Georgia’s Devin Willock, Chandler LeCroy killed in car crash after title celebration
At-risk apartment tenants in Georgia need your help: A letter to Georgia lawmakers
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top