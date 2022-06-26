ajc logo
WEST, Bruce

Mr. Bruce Lee West, age 83, of Canton, Georgia passed away Tuesday, June 21, 2022. Bruce was born on October 9, 1938 in Hillsboro, North Carolina, the son to the late Lacy and Ruby West. Bruce attended N.C. State, Elon University, and Southern Technical College. Bruce married the love of his life, Barbara, and their marriage of sixty-five and half years was blessed with two daughters, Cherry and Lisa. They enjoyed sharing precious moments and adventures together. Bruce retired from BellSouth and AT&T. An active member of the community, Bruce enjoyed being a member of the North Fulton Saddle Club and is the current President of the Chattahoochee Civitan Club, as well as being the past President of the Roswell Civitan Club. Bruce has been a member of Civitan International since 1982 and was involved in many community projects. Bruce touched many lives. His influence will forever remain in the lives of all who knew him. Along with his parents, Bruce is preceded in death by his daughter, Cherry Lee West Vrzal. He is survived by his loving wife, Barbara; daughter, Lisa Martin (Steve); grandchildren, Harrison and Lacy (Zach); great-granddaughter, Lula Sage and many friends. The visitation for Bruce will take place from 6:00 PM until 9:00 PM on Friday, June 24, 2022 at the Northside Chapel at 12050 Crabapple Rd., Roswell, Georgia. The family will have a graveside service to honor the life of Bruce at 11:00 AM at Green Lawn Cemetery located at 10993 Alpharetta Highway Roswell, Georgia 30075. Those wishing to may make donations to the American Heart Association. Please visit www.northsidechapel.com to share memories and leave condolences to the family.




Funeral Home Information

Northside Chapel Funeral Directors, Inc.

12050 Crabapple Road

Roswell, GA

30075

https://www.northsidechapel.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

