West, Beverly

WEST (BLAIR), Dr., Beverly Ann



Beverly Ann Blair West, age 92, passed quietly at home on December 31, 2022. She was born October 23, 1930, in Warren, Ohio to Dr. Thomas Leonard Blair and Ruth Elizabeth McNutt Blair. The family followed their father as he served as an oral surgeon during WW2 at Keesler Field in Biloxi, MS (1941-43) and at the Greensboro, NC ORD base (1943-46). After the war, the family moved to Winston Salem, NC, where she attended Reynolds High School. Beverly met her future husband, Jay Herbert West, at a Christmas party and there was an instant attraction. Beverly attended Randolph Macon Woman's College for 2 years before transferring to U.N.C. at Chapel Hill where she graduated with a B.A. in chemistry. Beverly and Jay Herbert married in June, 1952. The family moved several times as her husband completed medical residency. In 1962, they moved to Atlanta where Jay Herbert began his private practice of Internal Medicine. In addition to stressing the importance of education to her children, she became involved in the community, including most recently the Roswell Presbyterian Church, Roswell Historical Society, Zeta Tau Alpha Fraternity, Bellmere Garden Club, Martha Stewart Bulloch Chapter of the National Society of DAR, and the Atlanta Yacht Club. In the mid 1970s, Beverly and Jay Herbert achieved a long-time dream. With architect James Means, they recreated an 1820 Georgia country house that existed in Bonaire, GA. Years of preparation were spent gathering period building material and furnishings. Beverly enjoyed sharing the beauty of the historic complex with friends and with a sense of responsibility for preservation. The family hosted many fundraising tours over the years. Their Scottish heritage was very important to the family. Once the children were educated, they made numerous trips to Scotland, often leading close friends through the Highlands and Orkney. The pinnacle of these trips was annual attendance at the Braemar Royal Highland Gathering. Beverly is predeceased by her son-in-law, William Lee Bradley; and survived by husband, Jay Herbert West MD; children, Thomas Blair West MD (Laura MD), Courtney West Bradley, and James Herbert West MD (Patricia); grandchildren, Alexander Blair West (Emily), Kathryn West Smith MD (Tyler MD), Virginia West Tidwell (Craig), Kelley Bradley Mickler (Paul), Caroline Bradley Fabian (Michael), Anna Lee Bradley Cahill (Christopher), Brittany West Zelaya (Nelson), Justin Herbert West (Breana), Trevor Thomas West (Ariel); and 17 great-grandchildren. Also surviving are sister, Donna Blair Booe (Brantley); sister-in-law, Ena West Stackhouse; and many nephews and nieces. Services will be held at the historic Roswell Presbyterian Church on January 14, 2023 at 1 PM with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, brighten someone's day with a smile, a kind word, or a good deed.

