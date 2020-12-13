WEST, Alliene H.



Alliene H. West, 87, beloved wife and mother, died peacefully in her home on December, 7, 2020.



Born Ann Alliene Hoogestraat, on July 27, 1933 in Decatur, Illinois, she was the daughter of William Otto & Elizabeth (Boyers) Hoogestraat. She was a graduate of Millikin University.



While attending Girl Scouts leadership training at Michigan State University, she met lumber grading student George Henry "Harry" West, IV. They married in Detroit in 1957 and settled in Atlanta, where Harry owned and operated a lumber brokerage business.



Generous with her time and talents, Alliene was involved in many community programs. She volunteered as a moderator at The Link Counseling Center, a reading tutor for underprivileged youth, and a board member of her neighborhood HOA. She was a social worker and a substitute teacher, and enjoyed helping with sports and extracurricular activities at her children's schools. As an active parishioner at Dunwoody United Methodist Church, she sang in the choir, assisted with the annual festival, and played in the bridge club.



Mrs. West was preceded in death by her parents, husband of 32 years, Harry West, sister Elizabeth Wells, and son, Bill West. She is survived by son, George West, daughter, Becky (Mark) Colman, and grandchildren, Ashley West and Alex West. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Dunwoody United Methodist Church or The Link Counseling Center. Due to COVID-19, there will be a small family service held at a later date.



