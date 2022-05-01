Wess, Sharon

WESS (SALIBA), Sharon



Sharon Beth Saliba Wess, age 70, of Avondale Estates, GA, passed away on April 26, 2022, at Emory Hospital in Atlanta, GA. She was born on April 8th, 1952, in Anderson, SC.



A memorial visitation for Sharon will be held on Saturday, May 7, 2022, from 10:00 AM til 1:00 PM at the A.S. Turner & Sons Funeral Home located at 2773 North Decatur Road, Decatur, GA 30033.



