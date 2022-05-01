Wess, Sharon

ajc logo
WESS (SALIBA), Sharon

Sharon Beth Saliba Wess, age 70, of Avondale Estates, GA, passed away on April 26, 2022, at Emory Hospital in Atlanta, GA. She was born on April 8th, 1952, in Anderson, SC.

A memorial visitation for Sharon will be held on Saturday, May 7, 2022, from 10:00 AM til 1:00 PM at the A.S. Turner & Sons Funeral Home located at 2773 North Decatur Road, Decatur, GA 30033.




Funeral Home Information

Turner & Sons Funeral Home

2773 North Decatur Road

Decatur, GA

30031

https://www.asturner.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

