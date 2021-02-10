WESLEY, Mae



Mae Eva Wesley 73, of Atlanta, GA passed on Thursday February 6, 2021. Graveside Service will be held on Friday February 12, 10 AM at Southview Cemetery 1990 Jonesboro Road, Atlanta, GA 30315. Visitation will be on Thursday, February 11, 5-7 PM Gregory B. Levet & Sons Funeral Home South Dekalb Chapel. Interment Southview Cemetery.

