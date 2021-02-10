X

Wesley, Mae

File photo
File photo

Credit: File

Credit: File

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

WESLEY, Mae

Mae Eva Wesley 73, of Atlanta, GA passed on Thursday February 6, 2021. Graveside Service will be held on Friday February 12, 10 AM at Southview Cemetery 1990 Jonesboro Road, Atlanta, GA 30315. Visitation will be on Thursday, February 11, 5-7 PM Gregory B. Levet & Sons Funeral Home South Dekalb Chapel. Interment Southview Cemetery.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc. - South DeKalb Cha

4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy.

Decatur, GA

30034

https://www.levettfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.