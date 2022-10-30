ajc logo
Wescott, Gail

WESCOTT, Gail

Gail Cameron Wescott was born on September 13, 1932 in Rochester, NY. She was raised and educated in Scarsdale, NY and passed away in Atlanta on September 6, 2022. After graduating from Smith College she became a reporter for LIFE Magazine. She was a feature writer for many publications, such as Ladies' Home Journal, McCall's, Reader's Digest, and was Southeastern Correspondent for People Magazine. Gail is survived by her husband of fifty-seven years, Robert Wise Wescott; son, Heyward (Kristen); granddaughters, Georgia and Cameron; sister, Jean Cameron Phleger; and a vast assemblage of friends. A memorial service will be held at the Cathedral of St. Philip, 2744 Peachtree Road, Atlanta on Saturday, November 5, 2022 at 3:00 PM. Family members will receive guests in Child Hall following the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Cathedral of St. Philip, designated for the Choir Pilgrimage.

