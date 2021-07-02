Wentz, Clyde

WENTZ, Jr., Clyde Robertson



Age 78, of Enterprise, Alabama, met his Savior face-to-face on June 30, 2021 at Enterprise Health & Rehabilitation Center after a nearly 20 year battle with Parkinson's disease.



Clyde is survived by his daughters Jennifer Wentz Meador (Lyle) of Jachin, AL; Patricia "Tricia" Wentz Andress (Rob) of Enterprise, AL; brother-in-law Walter "Bo" Sidney Bobo, III of Houston, TX; son-in-law Tim Williams of Cary, NC; grandchildren Ashley Elizabeth Williams and Shannon Grace Williams both of Cary, NC; Graham Goodson Andress, Avery Katherine Andress and Ellie Joy Andress all of Enterprise, AL; nieces Cathy Bobo Willis (Mark) and Tess Bobo Fry (Lon) both of Texas; and a host of cousins.



Clyde was preceded in death by his parents Mr. and Mrs. Clyde Robertson Wentz, Senior; wife of 52 years Jane Bobo Wentz; and daughter Katherine "Katy" Jane Wentz Williams.



Clyde was born on October 20, 1942 in Memphis, Tennessee an only child to his parents Clyde Robertson Wentz, Sr and Eloise Nelson Wentz. He enjoyed bream fishing with his Dad, excelled in boy scouts, earned Eagle Scout status and went to The Philmont Scout Ranch in New Mexico twice. He learned a lot from his parents including the values of honesty, humility, generosity and many technical skills including electrical repair.



Clyde went to Central High School where he was a part of the ROTC program, won several awards on the rifle team and met his future wife, Jane. He attended The Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta, was a proud member of Delta Tau Delta fraternity and graduated with a degree in Industrial Engineering.



After graduation, Clyde served in the US Naval Reserves where he did electrical repair on various aircraft. Clyde married Jane on December 27, 1966. His job with IBM as a systems engineer brought them to the Atlanta area where they raised their family of three girls.



Clyde was a great Dad. He was a loving provider, a solid rock, an example of a tenderhearted leader who never missed a piano recital, swim meet, annual Father/Daughter girl scout camping trip and he dominated at Family Night Trivial Pursuit. Clyde taught his daughters the value of education, hard work, and he encouraged them to dream big and achieve bigger.



Clyde was a great friend to many people including his IBM coworkers who after retirement formed a monthly lunch group. When asked to describe Clyde, it was easy for his buddies to say he was an honest, humble man, fun to be around, had a great sense of humor and he loved his family.



Clyde excelled at everything computers and engineering. He was a skilled handyman, talented craftsman and with four women in his house, he was often found fixing, building or improving something. He even disassembled a broken down 1975 Buick Regal and successfully reassembled it to working order in the family's garage.



Clyde served in many ways at their church, St. Andrews Presbyterian in Tucker, GA. He served as elder chairman, usher, and advocate for the membership supporting the congregation and growth in many ways.



Clyde and Jane enjoyed playing singles and doubles tennis with the ALTA tennis league for several years until two knee surgeries forced him to stop.



Clyde was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 2004. After much physical decline and several falls, he decided to move to an assisted living facility in 2012. He lived there until May 2021 when he moved to Enterprise, Alabama to be closer to family.



During those years, Clyde was blessed to meet and work with some phenomenal caregivers who loved and supported him through the challenges of his disease, the difficulties and adjustments of daily life and the loss of his wife to Alzheimer's in 2019. Unfortunately, after moving to Enterprise, Parkinson's progressed to where he was unable to swallow. The loving and compassionate staff at Enterprise Health and Rehabilitation gave him and his family the absolute best level of care in his final days.



Honorary Pallbearers: Tom Marchbanks, Bill Allen, Pete Winham, Grover Jackson, JoAnne Taylor, Jimmy Ku and Tom Tumbleson.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: Memorial Garden Fund at, St. Andrews Presbyterian Church, 4882 Lavista Road, Tucker, GA 30084.



Graveside Service: July 6, 2021, 10 AM at Meadowlawn Cemetery (6128 Geneva Hwy., Enterprise, AL).



Celebration of Life Service: Sunday, July 11, 2021, 2 PM EST, at St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church (4882 Lavista Rd., Tucker, GA).

