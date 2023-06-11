WENDEL, Nadine



It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of Nadine Wendel on Wednesday, May 24, 2023. Nadine was born in Kansas City, Missouri. She married Victor Wendel in 1947 and were married 64 years until Victor's death in 2011. She is survived by her three children: Barry Wendel (Joji), Victoria Wendel, and David Wendel (Kate); four grandchildren: Kyle Wendel, Drew Wendel, Kyra Manuel, and Tor Wendel; and three great-grandchildren. Nadine was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, always welcoming her grandkids to visit, learn and play. She was an avid tennis player, winning tournaments well into her 80s. A dedicated volunteer at St. Jude Hospital, Nadine was honored with a thirty-year plaque from the staff on her last day as a volunteer. She could light up a room just by entering it, always charming, always willing to lend a hand to whatever the task was at hand. Nadine had many close and dear friends she enjoyed spending time with, playing bridge and going to Chastain on Friday nights. She loved watching sports and was an enthusiastic supporter of our hometown teams, particularly the Braves. Nadine was resilient, loyal, and feisty. Just before her final birthday, she told her family that "after she makes it to 100", she was "ready to go be with Vic". She became ill shortly after and is now with her "lifelong love". The Funeral Mass will be held at Saint Jude the Apostle Catholic Church, in Sandy Springs, GA, at 10 o'clock, on June 14, 2023, with interment at Arlington Memorial Park. Donations may be made to Saint Joseph's Hospital or Saint Jude the Apostle Catholic Church.





Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com