WELTNER, Betty Jean



Betty Jean Weltner of Atlanta, 91, died peacefully on November 30, 2021. She lived a life of service, faith and friendship.



Betty Jean Weltner's life spanned remarkable events in human history, and she lived her life in a way that expressed the best values of each of her nine decades. Throughout her life, she remained curious about art, culture, and social and political change. An early childhood memory was drying dishes in her kitchen while listening to a live radio broadcast of the bombing of Pearl Harbor. Her interest in world events continued until her final days when she enjoyed nightly commentary by favorite political pundits.



Betty Jean's life was defined by her good deeds and her wide circle of friends of all ages and backgrounds. Many of her friendships were formed through her volunteer work related to the Episcopal Diocese, including Emmaus House and the Crossroads Ministries at St. Luke's Episcopal Church. She was devoted to the Democratic Party and all of its candidates.



Betty Jean was born on April 30, 1930, in Atlanta to Lou Shirley and William Center and is survived by four children and their spouses: Betsey Weltner (Dan Davison), Phil Weltner (Alicia), Susan Yow (Richard) and Charles Weltner (Billy Toth). She has five grandchildren: Lawson Yow (Cara), Callie Yow, Amelia Weltner (Judd Vaughan), Charlie Yow and Sally Weltner, and one great-grandchild (Lewis Vaughan). Betty Jean loved Atlanta, its people and its rich history and culture. She remained life-long friends with classmates from Washington Seminary in Atlanta and Wesleyan Conservatory in Macon. She had been married to U.S. congressman and Georgia Supreme Court Chief Justice Charles L. Weltner, who died in 1992.



Both old and new friends would describe her as kind, compassionate, independent, strong, and even feisty. She cared about all of them, and never stopped caring about the world around her. She had a generous and loving heart, and a spirit that uplifted everyone in her sphere.



Her last years were spent at Saint Anne's Terrace surrounded by friends including girlhood chums and kind staff members.



A memorial service will be held at Saint Anne's Episcopal Church on Saturday, December 18 at 11 AM. The church is located at 3098 St. Anne's Lane NW. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Crossroads Community Ministries in Atlanta, Emmaus House Chapel, or Atlanta Habitat for Humanity - Kenya House Fund.

