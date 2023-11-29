Welsh, Barbara

WELSH (Stiburek),



Barbara



Barbara (Stiburek) Welsh, 92, passed away peacefully at her home in Decatur, Georgia.



She was born in Nampa, Idaho on December 18, 1930, to parents Charles Stiburek and Mary Irene Yorgason Stiburek. She was raised in Cascade, Idaho and worked in her parent's bakery. She often visited cousins and family in Boise and Wyoming and attended Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah. There she met Gene Bernard Welsh in 1951, and married the love of her life, and during their wonderful 58 years they lived in several cities before deciding to stay in Decatur to raise their children.



Barbara was a loving wife, a wonderful mother to six children and a dependable friend to all that met her. She thrived while in Georgia as an active member of the Public Health Service Wives, League of Women Voters, established the Atlanta Chapter of the Sewing Guild and as an Officer in her local neighborhood association of Shamrock Forest. After Gene's retirement the two traveled the United States, specifically in the West, near her childhood home. She also had the opportunity to travel to Europe to see London, Prague, Czechoslovakia and Moscow, Russia. She enjoyed sewing and creative crafts, she was an excellent baker and avid reader.



Barbara was preceded in death by her husband, Gene; and her sister, Beverly (Stiburek) Elder. She is survived by her children: Douglas G Welsh and wife, Lynn, children, Kristopher, Parker and Dylan; Bruce A Welsh and wife, Mary, children, Tiffany and Timothy; Gary C Welsh and wife, Alice, children Kimberly and Graham; Christy L Welsh, Jone W Wilder and husband, Douglas, children, Jake and Luke; Melissa W Bailey and husband, Tim, child, Tyler. She has 11 great-grandchildren.



She will be dearly missed by her family and friends especially her quick wit and kind heart.



Many thanks to her caregivers for their devotion and for making her home their home-away-from-home.



Visitation will be held Saturday, December 2, 12:00-2:00 PM at A. S. Turner & Sons in Decatur. Services will be held in the A. S. Turner chapel following the viewing. Casual dress is acceptable; no suits required. There will be a graveside service for family at the Floral Hills Memory Gardens in Decatur.



In lieu of flowers please donate to the American Heart Association (https://www.heart.org/).





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