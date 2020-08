WELLS, Russell Hoyt Russell Hoyt Wells, 87 of Gainesville, GA., passed on July 30, 2020. A funeral service will be held at 2:30 PM on Monday, August 3, 2020, at Concord Baptist Church, Clermont, GA., Dr. Levi Skipper will officiate the service. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM on Monday, August 3, 2020. W.R. Strickland & Sons, Clermont, GA.