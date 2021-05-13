ajc logo
<font face="Frutiger LT Std 55 Roman" size="2" color="#000000">WELLS, Nickey<br/><br/></font><font size="2" color="#000000">Mr. Nickey Wells, 76, of Jonesboro, passed Thursday, May 6, 2021. Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, May 15, 12 Noon, graveside at Lincoln Cemetery. A viewing will be held Friday, May 14, 10 AM until 7 PM at Herschel Thornton Mortuary, 3346 M.L. King Jr. Dr, 404-691-4685. www.thorntonmortuary.com.</font><br/>

