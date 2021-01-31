WELLS, Judy Patton Haselwood



Judy Patton Haselwood Wells died Monday, January 25, 2021, at age 81, surrounded by her loving family.



Judy was born September 26, 1939, in Greenville, SC, and is the daughter of Lewis Worley Haselwood and Lenora Balentine Haselwood. She received a Bachelor's degree from Columbia College, having majored in elementary education and earned a Master's degree at Emory University. Judy continued her studies in a post-graduate fellowship at the University of Iowa. Judy was deeply devoted to family, frequently lending her ear to loved ones in need, while inviting us all to appreciate that everyone has a story, often untold or unheard. For more than 40 years, Judy was a dedicated speech pathologist, patiently assisting hundreds of children to overcome obstacles in communication, giving them the gift of language and self-expression. In the process, Judy embraced and advocated for scores of youngsters with multiple and at-times profound developmental, as well as socio-economic, challenges.



On June 14, 1969, she married Walter Sandford "Sandy" Wells of Atlanta, GA. Together Judy and Sandy raised two daughters, Carolyn and Patricia. Her family was at her bedside when she passed.



Judy was a devoted listener and communicator. She was a gentle, kind, patient and caring soul, who brought much light and joy to the world. She was committed to promoting love and tranquility, seeing and valuing others' perspectives, and laughing with friends and family. For more than 45 years, she was an active and respected member of Saint Peter's Episcopal Church in Greenville, SC. All who knew her were drawn to her warmth, kindness, and compassionate spirit. She will be dearly and perpetually missed by those who loved her and those whose lives she touched. She spent much of her life trying to lovingly reign in her husband Sandy's storytelling; we all will remember her raising her hand in refrain: "Oh, San!" In her final years, she devoted herself to finding and savoring every chocolate chip cookie within driving distance.



Judy was preceded in death by her father, Lewis; her mother, Lenora; and her younger sister, Sue Haselwood Norris; her father-in-law, George Paul Wells, Sr., her mother-in-law, Margaret, and her brother-in-law, George Paul Wells, Jr.; and her two faithful Scotty dogs, Prissy and MacTavish. She is survived by her husband of 51 years, Sandy; two daughters, Carolyn and husband JD Swed (of Bozeman, MT), Patricia and husband Geoffrey Gilbert (of Twinsburg, OH); three grandchildren Ansley, Mackenzie, and Wyatt; sister, Ann Haselwood Hultstrand; brother, Lewis Worley Haselwood, Jr. and wife Shirley; brother-in-law, Claude Norris; sister-in-law, Frances Wells; and many loving nieces and nephews. A celebration of Judy's life will be held at St. Peter's Episcopal Church, on a date and time yet to be scheduled, when safe for all. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Judy's honor to one or more of the following: St. Peter's Episcopal Church (910 Hudson Road, Greenville, SC 29615; or https://abundant.co/stpetersepiscopal/give); the American Speech-Language-Hearing Foundation (https://www.ashfoundation.org/ways-to-give/individual-donor-form/); or Stillwater Hospice of Bozeman (5 West Mendenhall, Suite 202, Bozeman, MT 59715). Or, simply enjoy a chocolate chip cookie.

