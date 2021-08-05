WELLINGTON, Patricia Ann



Patricia Ann Wellington, age 72, passed away peacefully on July 30th due to complications from liver failure. She was born June 3, 1949, in Detroit, Michigan. Shortly after graduating high school, she found her way to Atlanta where she met the love of her life Don Wellington. They married June 28th, 1968, and we were fortunate enough to celebrate their 53rd Anniversary as a family.



Pat was a dedicated mother first and foremost. She treasured her children and embraced every moment with them. She especially loved her role as MawMaw and Nana.



She leaves behind a very dysfunctional family of whom she was very proud. Pat was well known for her lack of patience, not holding back her opinion, and telling you the truth even if it wasn't what you wanted to hear. With that said she loved BIG, was genuine to a fault and the strongest woman we've ever known.



She was preceeded in death by her dad Bill Robertson, father-in-law Donald Wellington, mother-in-law Maxine Wellington and her "favorite child" Donnie Wellington.



She was the loving and devoted wife to Donald Wellington of Marietta, GA and the amazing mama to Staci W. Burns of Acworth, and Lisa W. Lewis of Marietta, GA. She leaves behind grandchildren Brandon Burns, Justin Burns, Nick Burns, Katie Burns, Abby Lewis, Riley Lewis, Charley Wellington and great-grandchild Brantley Burns.



Services will be held on Saturday, August 7th at Winkenhofer Pine Ridge Funeral Home & Memorial Park at 2950 Cobb Pkwy. N, Kennesaw, GA, 30152. Viewing will occur from 2-4 PM with a Celebration of Life from 4-5 PM.



In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be made to Rescue Me Georgia Animal Rescue to honor Pat's love of animals.



Rescue Me Georgia



2090 Dunwoody Club Drive



Box #106-259, Atlanta, GA, 30350



rmgdogs.org

