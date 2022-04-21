ajc logo
Weller, Grace

WELLER, Grace

Grace Scheel Weller, passed away on April 15, 2022. She was born December 1, 1927 to Helen and Frank Scheel of rural Wisconsin where they operated a poultry farm and hatcheries. She attended the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee and the University of South Florida. Grace married Walter Weller of Milwaukee in 1947. They moved to Tampa in 1958 and raised their family there. She is predeceased by Walter J. Weller, her husband of 43 years, her grandsons Brian D. Weller and Jason C. Weller and her brother Glenn Scheel and his wife Bea. She is deeply loved and survived by her son Kip and his wife, Janice and daughter Kim Weller Faison and her husband David; grandchildren Lindsay Weller McKibben (Greg), Monica Weller, Christopher (Tracy), Grace and Jonathan Faison; 6 great-grandchildren; her brother Ron Scheel and his wife Fay; and many wonderful nieces and nephews. Grace loved her Lord, her family and many friends who were like family. A gentle woman, she was a business owner and was involved in caring ministries and community service. She lived her life intentionally, with her eye on the prize. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to MUST ministries (mustministries.org) or Focus on the Family (focusonthefamily.com). A memorial service will be planned for a later date.




