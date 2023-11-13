Wellborn, Marguerite

WELLBORN (Geer),



Marguerite



Marguerite Geer Wellborn, 88, of Atlanta, Georgia, passed away peacefully at Canterbury Court, on November 9, 2023. Born on February 5, 1935 in LaGrange, Georgia, to Alice Louise Evans Geer and Charles Madison Geer, Sr., Marguerite was preceded in death by her parents; and her dear brother, Charles Madison Geer, Jr., and his wife, Eleanor. Marguerite is survived by her loving husband, Marshall J. Wellborn, Jr.; and their four sons, Marshall IV (Debbie), Charles (Ruth), Walter (Margaret), and Michael (Anna). She was a very proud "Mimi" to ten grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.



As a child, Marguerite relished spending time in Shuqualak, Mississippi with her family and her cousin Evans on her grandparents' farm. She enjoyed carefree summers at Camp Greystone in North Carolina where she made lifelong friends. After graduating from LaGrange High School, Marguerite attended Sweet Briar College, later transferring to the University of Georgia where she graduated with a BA degree in General Business. She was a member of the Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority, and she made her Cotillion debut at the Piedmont Driving Club. Upon graduation, she moved to NYC where she worked for MetLife. When she returned south to Atlanta, she met Marshall on the steps of the Chi Phi House after a GA Tech football game. They were happily married for 64 years.



Marguerite was a devout member of St. Luke's Episcopal Church for over 50 years. She participated in Sunday school and served on the wedding committee. She dedicated most of her time and energy to raising her four active sons and supporting all of their activities. She enjoyed volunteering through the Junior League of Atlanta and in various roles for the Juvenile Diabetes Foundation including president. She was a founding member of the River Ridge Garden Club. She looked forward to her monthly book club and bridge club meetings with her friends. Marguerite and Marshall loved to entertain family and friends at their Lake Oconee cabin. While traveling in the US and abroad, Marguerite took many photographs which later turned into beautiful drawings and paintings. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to St. Luke's Episcopal Church or the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation Intl. The memorial service will be held in the Chapel at Canterbury Court on Tuesday, November 14, 2023, at 2:00 PM.



A special thank you to the staff at Canterbury Court who cared for and loved her like family.



Marguerite Geer Wellborn will be dearly missed by her family and friends. Her kindness and devotion will be remembered by all who were fortunate enough to know and love her.





Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com