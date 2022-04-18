ajc logo
X

Wellborn, Jewett

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

WELLBORN, Jewett

Jewett Junior Wellborn, age 91, of Marietta, Georgia passed away Friday, April 15, 2022. A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 PM on Sunday, April 24, 2022 at John Petree Road Church of Christ in Powder Springs with Pastor Jessie Norman officiating. Born in Albertville, AL, Mr. Wellborn had lived in Cobb County for the past 70 years. He was a veteran of the United States Army, where he served in the Rangers as a Technical Sergeant. He retired from Lockheed after 36 years of employment. Mr. Wellborn was an ordained minister and pastor, and served at John Petree Road Church of Christ for many years. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing and the outdoors. He was preceded in death by his wife, Dola Dean Wellborn, and a son, Ricky Wellborn. Survivors include: daughter, Pamela Garner, Marietta, GA; son, Michael A. (Phyllis) Wellborn, Carrollton, GA; 5 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, and 3 great-great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jewett Wellborn's memory to St. Jude Children's Hospital, or to John Petree Road Church of Christ. The family will receive friends on Saturday, April 23, 2022 from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM at West Cobb Funeral Home and Crematory in Marietta. Online guest book at www.westcobbfuneralhome.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

West Cobb Funeral Home, Inc. - Marietta

2480 Macland Rd

Marietta, GA

30064

https://www.westcobbfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

Editors' Picks
A 10-year-old girl is dead after a house fire started Sunday morning. A second child, initially missing, was found safe approximately four hours later.

Credit: Courtesy of Gwinnett Fire Deper

Sibling in custody after 10-year-old’s death in suspected arson at Loganville home8h ago
Crowds gather as the sun rises on top of Stone Mountain during the 76th annual Easter Sunrise Service on Sunday, April 17, 2022. The popular event returned to the park after a two-year hiatus because of the pandemic on Sunday, April 17, 2022. Miguel Martinez/miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com

Credit: Miguel Martinez

PHOTOS: Easter sunrise service back at Stone Mountain after 2-year hiatus
9h ago
Monroe police found a woman dead in her home Saturday. Her 1-year-old girl had allegedly been abducted by her father and has since been found safe, police said.

Credit: File photo

Police: Mother found dead after child abducted by father in Monroe
13h ago
Atlanta, Thursday April 7, 2022 - Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens talks with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reporters about his first 100 days in office. (Tyson A. Horne / tyson.horne@ajc.com)

Andre Dickens plays peacemaker in first 100 days as Atlanta mayor
Atlanta, Thursday April 7, 2022 - Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens talks with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reporters about his first 100 days in office. (Tyson A. Horne / tyson.horne@ajc.com)

Andre Dickens plays peacemaker in first 100 days as Atlanta mayor
Family members of three relatives killed in an April 8 triple homicide at a Grantville shooting range and gun shop reacted to an arrest in the case Saturday. The victims were Tommy Richard Hawk Sr., the 75-year-old owner, his wife Evelyn Hawk, also 75, and their 18-year-old grandson Alexander “Luke” Hawk, a senior at East Coweta High School.

Family thankful for ‘outpouring of love’ after arrest in Ga. triple homicide
The Latest
Stuebing, Vernon
Stone, Harry
Brown, Mercer
1h ago
Featured
ajc.com

Credit: CUMULUS

Consortium makes unsolicited offer to buy Atlanta-based Cumulus Media for $1.2 billion
Expansion of GA ports pays dividends to economy, companies, jobs
Georgia candidates raise crush of cash for 2022. It’s ‘just the beginning’
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top