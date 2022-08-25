WELK, Elaine Marie



Elaine Heffernan Welk, age 67, passed away on August 17, 2022 after battling complications from pneumonia for many years. She was born on 27 Feb 1955 to the late John Heffernan and Jeanne (nee Carrigan) in Rockland, MA.



Upon graduating from the University of Massachusetts, with a degree in Child Growth and Development, she lived in Jacksonville, FL working as a care giver for a family with a special need child. She then moved to Jacksonville, NC where she met her husband who was in the Marine Corps.



While in Jacksonville, NC she worked for Carobell, a private non-profit organization that provides 24-hour quality care and responsive services for individuals with severe or profound intellectual developmental disabilities and multiple medical needs. Transferred to Quantico, VA, Elaine worked for a private preschool in Dale City, VA. Then they were transferred back to Jacksonville, NC, where Elaine continued her work as a teacher and a Director of a preschool.



After their time in the Corps she moved with her husband to Marietta, GA. She continued he work as a preschool teacher at the Mount Vernon School in Sandy Springs. Later she was a substitute teacher for the Cobb County School system. Her last position was with the St Catherine's Episcopal Church school where she worked for 22 years.



Elaine is survived by Al, her loving husband of 40 years and their son Alex of Roswell, GA. She will be remembered by her sisters, Barbara DeCourcy, Johanna (Leo) Sanchez, Maureen MacDonald and Ann (Al) Arnold; as well as her two brothers, John (Angela) Heffernan and Van (Michele) Heffernan.



No service or visitation is planned.



In lieu offlowers donations may be made in memory of Elaine Welk to Carobell, Inc. 198 Cinnamon Drive, Hubert, NC 28539 www.carobell.org, or The Georgia National Cemetery Advisory Council Wreaths Across America at www.ganationalcemetery.org/ PO Box 5476, Canton, GA 30114.

