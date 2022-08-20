WELK, Elaine Marie
Elaine Marie Welk, 67 of Canton, passed away Wednesday, August 17, 2022, at her residence. A private service will be held at a later date. She is survived by her husband, Al Welk of Canton; son, Alex Welk of Roswell.
The caring staff of Darby Funeral Home is honored to serve the Welk family.
