ROBERT (WELDON), Mary Dell



Mrs. Mary Dell Weldon Robert, 85, of Brookhaven, passed away on Sunday, February 20, 2022. She was born in Cartersville, GA on August 22, 1935, the only child of Robert Eugene and Louise McCleskey Weldon and spent her childhood in Acworth and Chamblee. She was predeceased by her parents and her husband of 32 years Gene Lawson Robert. Mary Dell graduated from Chamblee High School, attended Oglethorpe College, received her BS in education from West Georgia College, and her Masters and Specialist Degree in Reading from the University of Georgia. Having taught in elementary education for nearly 30 years, she retired from Clayton County Schools. In 1972 she was recognized as an Outstanding Teacher of America. Mary Dell was an active member of Oak Grove United Methodist Church where she previously served as Alter Guild Chair and President of United Methodist Women. She was also a member of the Seekers Class, which she served for a time as Co-President. She and Gene enjoyed traveling, having visited most of the United States and all seven continents. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, February 26, 2022, at 11:00 AM in the chapel of A.S. Turner Funeral Home, 2773 N. Decatur Rd., Decatur, with visitation beginning at 10:00 AM. Entombment will be at Arlington Memorial Park in Sandy Springs on February 28, 2022, at 2:30 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Oak Grove United Methodist Church, 1722 Oak Grove Rd., Decatur, GA 30033, or Wellroot Family Services, 1967 Lakeside Pkwy. #400, Tucker, GA 30084.

