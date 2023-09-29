WELDON, Joshua
Age 34, of Atlanta, GA, passed September 12, 2023. Graveside Service Saturday, September 30, 2023 at 12pm; Westview Cemetery. Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel, Atlanta.
Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com
WELDON, Joshua
Age 34, of Atlanta, GA, passed September 12, 2023. Graveside Service Saturday, September 30, 2023 at 12pm; Westview Cemetery. Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel, Atlanta.
Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com
View the obituary on Legacy.com
Funeral Home Information
Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home - West End Chapel
1003 Ralph D. Abernathy Blvd
Atlanta, GA
30310
https://williewatkins.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral