X
Dark Mode Toggle

Weldon, Edward

Obituaries
1 hour ago

WELDON, Edward LaRue

Edward LaRue Weldon, of Calhoun, GA, died December 16, 2022. Ed was a former head of the Georgia Archives and the New York State Archives and was Deputy Director of the National Archives in Washington, D.C. A memorial service will be held in the Little Chapel of Glenn Memorial United Methodist Church on the Emory University Campus on February 11, 2023 at 11 AM. Condolences at thomasfuneralhomecalhoun.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Thomas Funeral Home - Calhoun

535 Red Bud Road, N.E.

Calhoun, GA

30701

https://www.thomasfuneralhomecalhoun.com

Editors' Picks

Credit: Nick Cammett

'Died suddenly' posts twist tragedies to push vaccine lies10h ago

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Braves prevail over pitcher Max Fried in salary arbitration
11h ago

Credit: Henri Hollis

2 killed in separate Atlanta pedestrian, wrong-way driver crashes
12h ago

Credit: Chad Fish

US downs Chinese balloon, drawing a threat from China
19m ago

Credit: Chad Fish

US downs Chinese balloon, drawing a threat from China
19m ago

Credit: COURTESY OF ATLANTA COMMUNITY PRESS COLLECTIVE

Family: Autopsy shows training center activist shot at least 13 times
The Latest

Credit: File

Goldhahn, Sandy
1h ago
Hadaway, Charles
1h ago
Ellison, George
1h ago
Featured

Credit: Kiichiro Sato

China balloon: Many questions about suspected spy in the sky
4h ago
The Jolt: GOP senators renew push for Clarence Thomas statue at Capitol
Bruce Springsteen, Black History Month and more: 15 things to do this weekend in metro...
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top