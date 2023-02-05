WELDON, Edward LaRue



Edward LaRue Weldon, of Calhoun, GA, died December 16, 2022. Ed was a former head of the Georgia Archives and the New York State Archives and was Deputy Director of the National Archives in Washington, D.C. A memorial service will be held in the Little Chapel of Glenn Memorial United Methodist Church on the Emory University Campus on February 11, 2023 at 11 AM. Condolences at thomasfuneralhomecalhoun.com.

