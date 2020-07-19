WELBORN, Larry Edwin Of Tampa, FL, the only child of Willie and Willieon Welborn, passed away July 9, 2020, after a 2 year battle with Metastasized, Carcinoma Esophageal cancer. He was a strong man and always had a positive attitude filled with hope until his last hours of life. He leaves behind his loving life partner, Linda P. Hollingsworth, sons, Larry Webster Welborn and Todd Edwin Welborn, former wife and mother of his children, Sherry Alley Welborn, surrogate son, Michael Darin Collinsworth, 5 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren and Linda's son, John Bradley Hollingsworth and his family. Larry had a big heart and a strong belief in helping those who helped themselves, without enabling them. As an entrepreneur, he began Speedy Steering, Inc. when he moved from Tampa, FL to Atlanta, GA, eventually expanding the business into Tennessee and Florida. He retired at the age of 70. He grew up in Tampa and was employed by the US Postal Service as a fleet manager for many years. Larry was adventurous and loved travel and real estate. He loved life partner, Linda and together they traveled to many parts of the world and within the US and invested in real estate for their retirement. www.beachmemorialchapel.com

