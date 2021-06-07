WEISS, Melvin Reed



Melvin Reed Weiss, age 95 of Decatur, GA went to be with his Lord, Jesus Christ, on June 5, 2021. Melvin was known by his many friends as Mr. Show Biz; always making them have fun by laughter. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Decatur since 1963, where he was active in the Key Stone Bible Class. He was also a member of the Lions Club of Decatur. He was born in Fort Mitchell, KY and raised in Erlanger, KY. He graduated from Lloyd High School and served in the Air Force in WWII from 1944-1946 as a Radar and Radio Technician. Following the war, he entered the American Television Institute of Technology in Chicago, IL, beginning his life in television. After graduation, he worked for WLW-TV in Cincinnati, OH, then moved to Atlanta to work for Channel 11 in 1951. His 41 years in television go back to the first lighting of Rich's Christmas tree. With Channel 11, he covered many events including presidential candidate John F. Kennedy in Warm Springs, the Masters Golf Tournament in Augusta, the National Water Ski Tournaments in Callaway Gardens, and many baseball, football, hockey, tennis, and golf games. He even shot scenes on board the Queen of Bermuda against the backdrop of the Atlantic Ocean. He was truly a pioneer in television. He retired from WXIA-TV Atlanta in 1992 as an audio engineer. After retiring, he enjoyed traveling all over the world, playing golf, square dancing, and round dancing. His family includes his beloved wife, Carolyn, of 68 years; 2 sons: Gary (Lelayne), Darrell, and a daughter, Brenda Weaver (Bob). Also, 7 grandsons: Austin Weiss (Kelita), Brent Weiss (Grace), Derrick Weiss, Mitchell Weiss (Bridgellyn), Bradley Weaver (Katie), Trent Weaver (Kendra), and Leighton Weaver (Hallie), and 8 great-granchildren: Blakely Weiss, Brent Weiss, Jacob Weaver, Anna Kate Weaver, Emma Grace Weaver, Reynolds Weaver, Mary Frances Weaver, and Mamie Weaver. He is also survived by his one sister, Kay Frances McCoy and sister-in-law, Clara Weiss, and many nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews. A celebration of life service will be held at A.S Turner & Sons at 2:00 pm on June 8th with Dr. David Jordan and Dr. Peter Rhea Jones officiating. Interment will follow at Arlington Memorial Cemetery. The family will receive friends before the service at 1:00 at A.S. Turner & Sons. In lieu of flowers those desiring may send contributions to First Baptist Church of Decatur, 308 Clairemont Avenue, Decatur, GA, 30030.

