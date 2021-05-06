<IMG SRC="/Images/Cobrands/Atlanta/Photos/0000688129-01_0_0000688129-01-1_20210506.jpg" lgyOrigName="0000688129-01_0_0000688129-01-1.jpg" ALIGN="LEFT" vspace="4" hspace="10" style="max-width:200px;"><font face="Frutiger LT Std 55 Roman" size="2" color="#000000">WEISS, Frances Dyann<br/><br/></font><font size="2" color="#000000">Frances Dyann Weiss, 84, of Killingworth, CT passed away on April 28, 2021. Born on March 23, 1937 in Detroit, Michigan, she was the daughter of the late Morris Golde and Lilian (Portnoy) Golde.<br/><br/>Fran grew up in Detroit and attended the University of Michigan and Wayne State University, graduating with a degree in Education.<br/><br/>Over the course of Fran's remarkable life, she taught elementary school, managed several political campaigns, served as an assistant to a United States Senator, and worked tirelessly on behalf of the immigrant community. At the pinnacle of her professional life, she worked in the community service arm of the Pricewaterhouse Coopers accounting firm, developing an extraordinary, award-winning life skills and business education program for underserved youth in Atlanta, GA, impacting the lives of many. She possessed a passion for politics and immersed herself in social justice causes throughout her life. Fran read voraciously, consuming books on history, politics, and literature, and she was never more at home than in a quirky independent bookstore.<br/><br/>Fran was also an ardent moviegoer, and she had a passion for baseball inherited from her father, a former minor leaguer. While Fran's professional accomplishments were extraordinary, she relished two titles above all else--mother and grandmother. With Dr. Harvey Weiss of Atlanta, GA, Fran raised three children, Michael, Kimberly, and David, and to each she passed along her passion for learning and a desire to serve others. Fran cherished her four granddaughters, Greta, Malin, Meredith, and Ansley, and she played a major role in each of their lives.<br/><br/>It is hard to imagine a world without Fran in it. She is mourned and missed by many.<br/><br/>As well as her parents, Fran was predeceased by her brother Lawrence. Fran is survived by her children Michael Weiss, Kimberly Weiss Nystrom, and David Weiss, her daughters-in--law Patti Willard Weiss and Michelle Moss Weiss, her son-in-law Kris Nystrom, her grandchildren Greta and Malin Nystrom, and Meredith and Ansley Weiss, and cousin Elise Halpern. <br/><br/>In lieu of flowers, donations in Fran's memory may be made online to The Community Foundation for Greater Atlanta (cfgreateratlanta.org), or checks mailed to:<br/><br/>Community Foundation for Greater Atlanta<br/><br/>191 Peachtree Street NE<br/><br/>Suite 1000, 20th Floor<br/><br/>Atlanta, Georgia 30303<br/><br/>404 688 5525<br/><br/>Please indicate "Fran Weiss Scholarship" for the donation's intent, and the gift will be used to fund educational opportunities for Atlanta youth.</font><br/>