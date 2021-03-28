WEISS, Hope



Weiss, Ferne Hope, age 90, born in Asheville, NC and most recently a resident of Marietta, GA, passed away peacefully Tuesday, March 23, 2021. Hope was married for 51 years, raised a family and traveled the world. She lived in the Atlanta area for the past 60 years, including Chamblee, Orchards at Jones Bridge and Parc at Duluth. Preceding her in death were her husband Captain Mitchell (Mike) Weiss, USN, Ret., parents Roy and Minnie Sellars, and siblings RV Sellars Jr., Lucille Roberts, and Geraldine Pettit. She is survived by: her 4 daughters and their families (Cindy and Jim Hovey, Monique and Bill Vampotic, Francene Nowlin, and Julie and Jeff Gladstein, seven grandchildren, one great-grandson), her sister Vivian Stikeleather, and numerous nieces and nephews.



