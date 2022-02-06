WEISS, Arthur Gray



"Buddy"



Arthur Gray ("Buddy") Weiss, age 82, died on Wednesday, January 26, 2022.



Buddy was born in Gadsden, AL to Barney Gray and May Carter Weiss on July 31, 1939. He graduated from Gadsden High School and was a proud graduate of the University of Alabama in 1962 with a Bachelor of Science in Commerce. He was a member of Lambda Chi Alpha Fraternity.



While interning at an accounting firm in college, Buddy met his wife Catherine Costigan (Kay). Buddy and Kay were married on December 8, 1962 in Marietta, GA. They settled in Marietta where they lived for twenty years. Early in their marriage, Buddy received a Masters in Public Accounting at Georgia State University and practiced as a CPA, culminating in a partnership at Weiss, Moore, and Cubbedge. Over the years, Buddy's career transitioned to commercial real estate.



In 1984, Buddy and Kay moved their family to Atlanta, where they were members at the Cathedral of St. Phillip. In 2011, Buddy and Kay moved to Nashville, TN to be with family. Buddy will be remembered for being larger than life. His generosity and love shaped many lives. He took pride in helping people privately. While he served as a dedicated mentor to friends, family members, and colleagues throughout his career, he was also continuously learning himself. He was an avid newspaper reader who paid close attention to traits that drove others' success in life and in business. Having been mentored himself, he was eager to dispense his most prized lessons with others who shared his passion for self-betterment.



Since he adored seeing his children with their friends, Buddy facilitated countless trips, parties, and dinners for them to spend time together. Quotes from Buddy about life, food, wine, health and having a positive attitude will echo with laughter amongst friends for a generation. Buddy loved animals and had numerous pets throughout the years.



Buddy was quick-witted and funny, and he enjoyed using his Southern charm to win people over. He used to say that we all become salespeople at some point in our lives. While he enjoyed using his charm to great effect, his warmth came naturally and was rooted in his love for others. Buddy was a marathon runner who enjoyed Alabama football, golf with friends, and numerous daily walks with his longtime canine friend, Jack.



Buddy is survived by his wife of 59 years, Kay; son, Charlie, of Cambridge, England; daughter and son-in-law, Coco and Chris Kyriopoulos of Nashville, TN. He was grandfather to Lexie and Arthur Weiss and Charlie and Phoebe Kyriopoulos. Buddy is also survived by his loving siblings and their spouses, Betty (Talmadge) Willingham, Estelle (Boris) Onufreiczuk, and John (ChaiZen) Weiss.



Service will be held on February 12, 2022 at 11:00 am at St. George's Episcopal Church in Nashville, TN.

